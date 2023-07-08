Lynch (2-4) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings as the Royals fell 3-0 to the Guardians. He struck out three.

The quality start was the third in Lynch's last four outings, but he got no help from a Kansas City offense that managed only two hits all night. The southpaw has a 2.63 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over that four-start stretch, but an 11:7 K:BB in 24 innings puts a damper on his fantasy appeal heading into the second half of the season.