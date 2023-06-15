Lynch (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against Cincinnati. He struck out three.

Lynch missed the first two months of the season with a strained left shoulder but was solid through his first three starts (16.1 innings), posting a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB. However, he fell flat versus Cincinnati and gave up four home runs, recording season-worst marks in runs allowed and strikeouts. The left-hander did complete seven innings Wednesday for the first time this year and continues to be efficient in that regard (23.1 innings through four starts). Despite his struggles, Lynch figures to remain in the starting rotation until either Brad Keller (shoulder) or Ryan Yarbrough (head) is activated off the injured list.