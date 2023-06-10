Lynch (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out four.

Lynch made his third start of the season Friday after missing almost two months due to a strained left shoulder he suffered in the spring. The left-hander threw 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes, while inducing an impressive 15 swinging strikes on the evening. Lynch has now gone at least five innings in all three of his starts, and has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any outing. He is tentatively lined up to face the Reds next week.