Lyles (illness) is listed as the Royals' probable pitcher for Thursday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

As anticipated, Lyles is ready to make his 17th start of the season after he missed his previous turn through the rotation last weekend, when he was scratched against the Dodgers after falling ill. The 32-year-old right-hander is valued by the Royals for his ability to eat innings, but his 1-11 record and poor ratios (6.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8.7 K-BB%) have rendered him mostly unusable in fantasy leagues.