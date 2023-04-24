Lyles (0-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Lyles has gotten off to a rough start to the 2023 season, having allowed three or more runs in four of his five starts while allowing seven home runs. Three of those long balls came in the sixth inning of Sunday's game, when Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive solo homers to give the Angles a 4-2 lead. However, Lyles had found a rhythm prior to the nightmare sixth inning, having retired 14 of his previous 15 batters before getting shelled. Lyles is slated for another start Friday against Minnesota, a team he held to two runs in 5.1 innings in his first start of the campaign.