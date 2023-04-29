Lyles (0-5) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Minnesota.

Things got off to a poor start when Max Kepler took Lyles deep in the first inning. Most of the damage came in the fourth inning however, headlined by Jorge Polanco's three-run shot. Lyles has allowed at least four runs in four of his six starts this year and is now sporting an ugly 6.11 ERA through 35.1 frames. He's expected to face the Orioles at home next week.