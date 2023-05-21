Lyles (0-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings during a 5-1 loss to the White Sox. He struck out five.

Lyles has allowed four or more earned runs in eight of his last nine starts and holds a 7.15 ERA across his first 56.2 innings with the Royals. The veteran's 1.34 WHIP is consistent with previous years and suggests he could turn a corner soon, but he's never been considered an ace. Despite the struggles, Lyles is locked into Kansas City's rotation for the foreseeable future after signing a two-year, $17 million deal this offseason.