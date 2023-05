Lyles (0-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits over nine innings in a 4-2 loss against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Lyles needed 112 pitches to go the distance Tuesday. He had six clean innings, but the White Sox cashed in with a couple of homers and two-hit innings to put up four runs. The 32-year-old has a 6.20 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49.1 innings on the season.