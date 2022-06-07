Taylor will be on the bench Tuesday against Toronto, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Taylor is coming off a pair of multi-hit games but will nonetheless retreat to the bench Tuesday. Kyle Isbel will take over in center field.
