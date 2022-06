Taylor went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and two total runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Taylor tagged home on a Cam Gallagher double in the sixth inning, then launched a three-run blast in the eighth, narrowing Oakland's lead to just one run. Saturday's outing was Taylor's eighth multi-hit affair in 18 June games, giving him a .333/.377/.524 slash line for the month and raising his season batting average to .274. The outfielder's home run was his fifth of the season.