Cameron (6-5) earned the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Cameron kept the Twins off the board despite allowing at least two baserunners in three of the six innings he pitched in, and he was one out away from logging his eighth quality start of the season. It was the third time Cameron hasn't yielded a run in his last five starts, and he now sports a 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB across 93 innings this season. He's earned the win in three of his last four outings, and he'll aim for his seventh win of the season against the White Sox at home next weekend.