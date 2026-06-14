Royals' Noah Cameron: Can't escape fifth inning Saturday

Cameron didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Astros. He allowed four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, while striking out one across 4.1 innings.

Cameron wasn't at his best Saturday and saw the end of a four-start streak in which he'd given up two or fewer earned runs. This was also the first time Cameron gave up multiple homers in a game since April 18, when he allowed two long balls against the Yankees. Cameron has a 4.11 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 13 starts and 70 innings this season, but his 3.49 FIP suggests he's been pitching better than what his ERA indicates. He's slated to make his next start at home against the Cardinals.