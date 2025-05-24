Cameron didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Cameron entered Friday with six punchouts on the season, so he more than doubled his original total by fanning eight Friday. The rookie left-hander has been impressive in the major leagues so far, having fired at least six innings while giving up one run or fewer in each of his first three career starts. Cameron will tote a sparkling 0.93 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Reds, who have a .623 OPS versus left-handed pitching through their first 51 games.