Royals' Noah Cameron: Dazzles in matchup with Skubal

Cameron didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings of relief. He struck out eight.

Cameron rose to the occasion in a duel with two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but unfortunately for the Royals, Beck Way gave up two runs in the first inning as the opener. Cameron tossed 58 of 97 pitches for strikes as he fanned at least seven batters for the third time in four July outings, but it's been a bumpy month for the 27-year-old southpaw despite his 25:12 K:BB over 24 innings, as he has a 4.88 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in that span even after Friday's performance. Cameron will look to build on this effort in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Minnesota.