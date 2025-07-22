Cameron (4-4) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Cameron gave up a pair of long balls and four totals runs in the second inning, but he wasn't scored upon in any of his five other frames. The rookie hurler tied a season-worst mark by giving up seven hits, but he still managed to give the Royals good length with six frames. Cameron also logged a healthy 12 whiffs and seven punchouts, reaching the latter mark for the third straight game. He's had a few bumpy starts, but overall Cameron has put together a very solid rookie campaign, registering a 2.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB through 76 innings.