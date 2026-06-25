Royals' Noah Cameron: Falls to Tampa Bay

Cameron (4-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was a tough night for Cameron, who gave up three runs in the third inning and another two in the fourth. The left-hander has now given up 12 earned runs over 14.1 innings in his last three starts after posting a 1.13 ERA across 24 innings in his previous four outings. Cameron will look to turn things around in his next start, currently scheduled as a rematch with the Rays at home next week.