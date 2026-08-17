Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Royals' Noah Cameron: Flirts with no-hitter in seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cameron (7-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk over nine scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Cameron dominated in Anaheim, as Vaughn Grissom's bloop single in the seventh inning was the only hit the Angels could muster. Sunday marked the southpaw's first career complete game and third time completing eight-plus frames this season. Cameron will take a 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 126:43 K:BB across 138.1 innings (24 appearances) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Tigers.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!