Cameron (7-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings.

Cameron was a tough-luck loser Tuesday after Joey Cantillo one-upped him with eight scoreless. Cameron couldn't shake Jose Ramirez, who homered off him in the first and later doubled and scored in the fourth. Cameron was able to avoid walks after tying his season-high with five his last time out. He also tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, his first time reaching that mark since July 13. Cameron has allowed three runs or fewer in five of his last six starts and lines up to complete a two-start week on the road versus the Phillies.