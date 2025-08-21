Cameron took a no-decision Wednesday against Texas, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Cameron's streak of starts of at lest five innings was stopped at seven, and the three walks were his most since June 27 against the Dodgers. On a positive note, the rookie left-hander recorded 11 whiffs and registered his most strikeouts since his July 27 outing against Cleveland. Cameron will take a strong 2.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 83:31 K:BB over 103 frames into his next scheduled appearance, which is slated for next week in Chicago against the last-place White Sox.