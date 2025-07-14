Cameron did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the Mets. He allowed seven hits and two walks over 6.2 shutout frames while striking out eight.

Cameron worked around a few jams with the help of two double plays and matched his career high of eight punchouts. He generated 16 whiffs after producing 17 in his last outing; Cameron totaled just 19 swinging strikes over his previous three starts. He coughed up six runs against the Yankees on June 10 and five runs against the Dodgers on June 27. He's given up two or fewer runs in each of his 10 outings aside from those two hiccups. Cameron owns a terrific 2.31 ERA with a 58:22 K:BB over 70 innings.