Cameron (5-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings as the Royals fell 4-2 to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The rookie southpaw only gave up six singles on the afternoon, but three of them were packed into the third inning along with a walk and a hit by pitch, leading to three Toronto runs. Cameron has been up and down over the last month-plus, blanking the opposition in three of his seven starts but also getting tagged for four or more runs in three of them while posting a 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB over 39.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Minnesota.