The Tigers reinstated Meadows (vertigo) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Meadows is ready to rejoin the Tigers after he completed a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo last week in which he went 2-for-13 with a home run and two walks. With Meadows exhibiting no symptoms of vertigo in his return to action for the Triple-A club, he should quickly settle back into an everyday role with the Tigers.
