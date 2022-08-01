Meadows (Achilles) was spotted taking batting practice Monday in Minnesota, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows has recently been conducting his rehab for his left and right Achilles' tendon strains at the Tigers' complex Florida, but he joined the team for its road series in Minnesota so the training and coaching staff could get a better handle on whether he's fit to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. In addition to taking BP, Meadows would likely need to prove that his Achilles injuries don't limit him on the bases or in the outfield before the Tigers send him out to a minor-league affiliate.
