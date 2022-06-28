Meadows (illness) was transferred from the COVID-19 injured list to the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to strains in his left and right Achilles.

The 27-year-old recently cleared the COVID-19 protocols and reported to Triple-A Toledo for workouts over the weekend before beginning a rehab assignment there, but he'll instead shift to the traditional injured list due to injuries with both Achilles. The severity of the issues remain unclear, but it's yet another hurdle for Meadows who has already been limited to only 36 games this season.