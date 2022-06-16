Meadows is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Meadows has managed a .185/.290/.259 slash line in his eight starts since returning from a stint on the 10-day injured list earlier this month due to a case of vertigo, but that meager production may actually make him one of the better performers in an anemic Detroit lineup. Even so, Meadows will get some routine maintenance Thursday, as the Tigers roll out an outfield consisting of Robbie Grossman, Willi Castro and Victor Reyes.