Morton (8-10) notched the win Friday against Minnesota, allowing two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After conceding six runs in his last start versus the Angels, Morton bounced back in a big way Friday. It was his first scoreless appearance since June 13 with the Orioles, and the veteran right-hander has now logged a quality start in five of his last seven outings. Morton has rebounded from a disastrous beginning to the year by posting a respectable 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 77:27 K:BB over 70.2 innings since the beginning of June, though a tough assignment awaits him against the Astros next week.