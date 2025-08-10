Morton (7-10) took the loss Saturday as the Tigers fell 7-4 to the Angels, coughing up six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out 10.

The veteran righty produced 21 swinging strikes among his 90 pitches (62 total strikes) and fired first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 22 batters he faced, but Morton gave up plenty of hard contact as well -- four of the seven hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Jo Adell and Taylor Ward that accounted for five of the runs against him. Morton has served up seven long balls in his last five starts and 28.1 innings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP despite a 29:12 K:BB. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Minnesota.