Morton (7-9) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss versus the Phillies on Sunday.

Morton's Tigers debut saw him turn in a good performance despite taking the loss in a 2-0 defeat. He's posted four quality starts over his last five outings, allowing 15 runs across 30 innings in that span, though seven of those runs came in a July 18 start against the Rays. Morton now has a 5.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 107:49 K:BB through 107.1 innings over 24 appearances (18 starts) between Detroit and Baltimore this year. He should get better run support with his new team, but the 41-year-old right-hander is still a risk for a bad performance here and there. Morton is projected to make his Detroit home debut against the Angels.