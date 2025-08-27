Morton allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Morton had trouble early, allowing a three-run home run to Jacob Wilson in the first inning. A pair of wild pitches didn't help Morton's performance, but the Tigers' offense spared him from ending up with a loss. Morton is now at a 5.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 137:58 K:BB through 128.2 innings over 28 appearances (22 starts) between Detroit and Baltimore this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Mets.