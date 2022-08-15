Rodriguez (personal) is starting for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rodriguez will make one more start with Toledo before the team before having a conference call with manager A.J. Hinch on Wednesday to discuss his next step. If he's set to return to the big leagues, the left-hander could start for the Tigers as soon as Aug. 21.
More News
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Sharp with Toledo•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Covers three frames in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Starting rehab stint•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Reporting to spring training site•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up•
-
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Not in touch with team•