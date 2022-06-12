Rodriguez (ribs) is dealing with a personal issue and the Tigers will provide an update in a couple days, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
All we know at this point is that Rodriguez will not be an option to start early next week. The last report was that Rodriguez would likely get another rehab start before joining the big-league rotation, but this personal issue could push back that timetable.
