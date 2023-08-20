Rodriguez (9-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out six.

Rodriguez bounced back from allowing six runs in his previous start to dominate the Guardians. The only blemish came in the fourth when Ramon Laureano singled with two outs to drive in the lone Guardians' run. Rodriguez nearly made it through the seventh but was pulled with two outs in the inning following an infield single by Tyler Freeman. Rodriguez now holds a strong 3.03 ERA on the season with a 1.08 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 113 innings. His next start is currently scheduled for Saturday in a home matchup with the Astros.