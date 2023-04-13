Rodriguez allowed one run on seven hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out three.

Rodriguez held his own against a tough Toronto lineup, but the 2-9 Tigers weren't able to give him much support. The lefty had allowed seven earned runs across 10 innings in his first two starts, so this was a step in the right direction, though fantasy managers would like to see more strikeouts moving forward. Rodriguez lines up to face the Guardians early next week.