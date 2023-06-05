Rodriguez will visit a finger specialist in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rodriguez is dealing with a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. The initial expectation is that he'll likely be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks with the injury, but it would appear he's receiving another opinion before determining the best course of action.
