Rodriguez (finger) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It will be the first time Rodriguez has faced hitters since he landed on the injured list late last month with a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. Assuming he gets through Saturday's session with no issues, Rodriguez could be ready for a rehab assignment soon.
