Rodriguez (4-4) allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He walked two and struck out nine.

For the second straight outing, Rodriguez allowed four total runs over five innings, and he took the loss in both contests. The lefty still has been good overall with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 61.2 innings, though he looks to be coming back to the pack a bit after a dominant stretch between mid-April and mid-May. Rodriguez is slated to take the mound again this weekend against the White Sox and will look to regain his sharper form.