Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed after Monday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers that Rodriguez was lifted in the fourth inning of the contest due to back spasms, ESPN.com reports.

More specifically, Hinch described Rodriguez's injury as a "scap" or scapula spasm, as the southpaw had apparently been dealing with pain near his shoulder blade when he called for a team trainer to visit him on the mound Monday. The decision was then made to remove Rodriguez from the game, with the 30-year-old taking the loss after getting charged with five runs on five hits and one walk over three frames. Rodriguez is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday before the Tigers determine if he's fit to make his next turn through the rotation, which would likely fall Saturday or Sunday versus the Athletics.