Rodriguez (finger) threw a bullpen session Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It was the first mound workout for Rodriguez since he suffered a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger in late May. There's no exact timetable yet for his return to Detroit's rotation, but the 30-year-old southpaw has trended in an encouraging direction since he resumed throwing on flat ground June 6. An early-July target for activation seems achievable as long as he can avoid setbacks.