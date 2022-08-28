Rodriguez (3-3) picked up the win against Texas on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Though Rodriguez allowed a fair amount of traffic on the bases, he was able to make it through six innings on just 78 pitches. He was helped by three double plays and pitched to contact, as the left-hander induced only two swinging strikes. Rodriguez has looked good since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list Aug. 21, earning a pair of wins and allowing only one run over 11 innings across two starts.