Rodriguez (ribs) was transferred to the restricted list due to a personal matter Monday.
Rodriguez appeared to be close to a return from his strained left rib cage, but he'll now miss an unspecified amount of additional time. The Tigers have remained vague about both the reason for his absence and his expected return date. Depending on how long the personal matter keeps him out for, Rodriguez may be stuck with a further delay as he ramps back up to speed.
