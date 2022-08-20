Schoop suffered a sprained right ankle Saturday against the Angels and is day-to-day, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He injured his ankle while trying to avoid a tag at home plate and was replaced by Kody Clemens at second base. Schoop was hitting .138 with 20 strikeouts in 16 games this month coming into play Saturday.
