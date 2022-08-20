Schoop left Saturday's game against the Angels with an apparent right ankle injury, Jason Beck of MLB.comreports.
Schoop appeared to turn his ankle when attempting to avoid a tag at home plate. Kody Clemens replaced him at second base. The nature and severity of Schoop's injury should become clearer following further tests.
