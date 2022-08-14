Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Schoop started the last seven games and will head to the bench after hitting .160 with one home run, four RBI and two runs during that span. Willi Castro will shift to the keystone while Akil Baddoo starts in left field.
