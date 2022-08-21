Schoop (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though Schoop has been adamant that his Grade 1 right ankle sprain isn't a major concern, he's not out of the woods for a potential stint on the injured list. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, the Tigers will re-evaluate Schoop following Monday's off day before determining whether or not he's fit to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, or if he'll need a more extended break. Willi Castro will spell Schoop at the keystone Sunday.