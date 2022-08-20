Schoop, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Angels, is batting only .138 this month with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.

Schoop does have two home runs across 16 games in August, but it's otherwise been a rough month for the veteran. His season average has dipped to .200 amid the slump, and he's never really been able to get going this season. It's a stark contrast to last year, when Schoop batted .278 with 22 home runs and 84 RBI. He has just nine home runs and 33 RBI so far in 2022.