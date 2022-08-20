Schoop, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Angels, is batting only .138 this month with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.
Schoop does have two home runs across 16 games in August, but it's otherwise been a rough month for the veteran. His season average has dipped to .200 amid the slump, and he's never really been able to get going this season. It's a stark contrast to last year, when Schoop batted .278 with 22 home runs and 84 RBI. He has just nine home runs and 33 RBI so far in 2022.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits ninth home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits eighth homer•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sits for first time since break•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts seventh home run•