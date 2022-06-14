Pineda (finger) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice at some point this weekend, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Pineda's fractured right middle finger causes no complications during the upcoming throwing session, he could receive the green light to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next week. Since Pineda has been sidelined since mid-May with the finger injury, he may need two rehab outings before he's ready to slot back into the Detroit rotation. His eventual return will be a welcome development for a Tigers squad that currently has three starting pitchers residing on the injured list and another (Eduardo Rodriguez) on the restricted list and without a clear timeline to rejoin the big club.