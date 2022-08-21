Pineda (triceps) was scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Pineda had been scheduled to take the hill Sunday on four days' rest, but Toledo's game against Columbus was postponed due to rain. The right-hander previously took the hill for Toledo on Tuesday, when he struck out three over 2.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk. Pineda threw 54 pitches in that outing, so if he can build up to around 70-to-80 pitches Tuesday, he could be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation before the end of the month.