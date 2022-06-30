Garcia (3-2) allowed one run on four hits across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants. He walked two and struck out four.

An Evan Longoria solo home run in the first inning was the only damage against Garcia, and the righty cruised from there. He's been good lately, earning wins in his last three outings while registering a 2.76 ERA across 16.1 innings of work. The 24-year-old figures to stick in the rotation as long as he's pitching like this. Garcia is currently slated to start again Tuesday against the Guardians.