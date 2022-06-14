Garcia (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits across four innings to take the loss Monday against the White Sox. He walked two and struck out three.

Making his fourth start of the year, Garcia turned in another so-so effort. As a starter, he now has a 7.00 ERA across 18 innings. Garcia found more success earlier in the season as a reliever, registering a 2.57 ERA across 14 innings, so the Tigers may move him back to the bullpen at some point, though they're fairly thin in the rotation with Michael Pineda (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez (personal), Matt Manning (biceps), Spencer Turnbull (elbow) and Casey Mize (elbow) all out. For now, Garcia is slated to start again Saturday against the Rangers.