Tigers' Tyler Holton: Allows home run in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holton gave up his first earned run of the season Thursday against the Royals and only pitched 0.1 innings in the 10-9 win.
Holton has been a great presence out of the bullpen the past three seasons in a middle-relief role. The 29-year-old is continuing that role in 2026 as a bridge to the higher-leverage relievers. This was the first home run that Holton has given up all campaign, after last year where he gave up 15 home runs, which was tied for second worst in the league.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Avoids arbitration with Detroit•
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Takes loss as Thursday's opener•
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Opening Thursday's contest•
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Takes loss in relief•
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Secures 14th hold Saturday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Holton: Picks up fifth win Sunday•