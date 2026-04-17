Holton gave up his first earned run of the season Thursday against the Royals and only pitched 0.1 innings in the 10-9 win.

Holton has been a great presence out of the bullpen the past three seasons in a middle-relief role. The 29-year-old is continuing that role in 2026 as a bridge to the higher-leverage relievers. This was the first home run that Holton has given up all campaign, after last year where he gave up 15 home runs, which was tied for second worst in the league.